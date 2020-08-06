From CPI (M) student wing leader to cabinet minister: A look at journey of Shyamal Chakraborty who died due to COVID-19

COVID-19 claimed the life of 76-year-old senior CPI (M) leader Shyamal Chakraborty, who died around 1.50 pm in a private hospital in Kolkata on Thursday.

Chakraborty had tested positive for COVID-19 and was admitted in Peerless hospital on July 31. He was put on ventilator thereafter on August 1.

He started his political journey as a student and became the secretary of CPI-M's students' arm Students Federation of India (SFI). As one of the senior Trade Union leader in West Bengal, he also served as a state president of CITU, the trade union arm of CPI (M).

Chakraborty was the three-time transport minister in the erstwhile left government in West Bengal from 1982 to 1996. He was also a two-time Rajya Sabha member.

"We are feeling really bad at his demise. He was a people's leader from the CPI-M. Throughout his life he represented the working class. He was an honest politician. We had different political ideologies but that never impacted our personal equations. He was always very cordial with his opposition party colleagues," said Trinamool Congress' secretary general and West Bengal education minister Partha Chatterjee, conveying his deepest condolences to the deceased's family.

Senior Congress leader Abdul Mannan said: "It is a great loss to West Bengal politics. He was an excellent orator. I have known him from his students' politics days when he used to be the state secretary of CPI-M's students' arm Students Federation of India (SFI). I am deeply saddened at his death."

"It is an irreparable loss for us. We tried everything but failed to save Shyamal (Chakraborty) da," said senior CPI-M leader Sujan Chakraborty.

