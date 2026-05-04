From Auto Stand To Assembly, TVK’s Vijay Dhamu Wins Royapuram, Outpaces Political Heavyweights In Chennai

From Auto Stand To Assembly, TVK's Vijay Dhamu Wins Royapuram, Beating Heavyweights |

Chennai, May 4: In a result that has caught political observers off guard, Royapuram, one of North Chennai’s most closely watched constituencies, has emerged as a symbol of changing voter mood. The contest, which featured established names from major parties, took an unexpected turn as Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam candidate K V Vijay Dhamu surged ahead in early counting trends.

Known locally as an auto driver, Vijay Dhamu’s rise in the electoral race reflects a deeper churn in grassroots politics, where voters appear more willing to back new faces over seasoned leaders.

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu Elections 2026 | Family of TVK chief and actor Vijay blow whistles and celebrate at their residence, as the party continues its lead in the state. It is currently leading on 110 of the total 234 seats in the state. pic.twitter.com/EnVN6HouAQ — ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2026

A triangular battle in a key constituency

Royapuram saw a multi cornered contest involving candidates from the DMK, AIADMK, and TVK, among others. A Subair Khan of the DMK and D Jayakumar of the AIADMK were seen as key contenders, given their political experience and past presence in the constituency.

However, early trends showed Vijay Dhamu taking a lead over both, signalling a potential upset in a seat that has historically alternated between major Dravidian parties.

A constituency with political legacy

Royapuram has long been a politically significant seat in Chennai, shaped by its working class neighbourhoods and strong party loyalties. In the 2021 elections, the DMK secured a decisive victory here, while the AIADMK had earlier held the seat.

The current trends, however, suggest that traditional voting patterns may be shifting, with voters looking beyond established party lines.

Rise of new political forces

The emergence of TVK as a strong force across Tamil Nadu has added a new dimension to the state’s politics. Early trends indicate that the party is gaining traction in multiple constituencies, challenging the long standing dominance of the DMK and AIADMK.

Vijay Dhamu’s performance in Royapuram reflects this broader trend, where grassroots candidates are finding resonance among voters seeking change.

Waiting for final results

While the final outcome is yet to be declared, Royapuram has already become one of the most talked about seats in this election. As counting continues, all eyes remain on whether this early lead will translate into a decisive victory, marking a significant moment in Tamil Nadu’s political journey.