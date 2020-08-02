Friendship Day: When Modi told Karan Thapar 'dosti bani rahe'

Journalist Karan Thapar has a similar story. In an excerpt from his book, Devil's Advocate: The Untold Story, that was published by The Wire, he writes about how BJP leaders and politicians had actively shunned him in the wake of the 2014 polls.

"...the vast majority, with whom I used to get on extremely well, found reasons or excuses to shun me within a year of Mr Modi becoming prime minister," he writes. Thapar says that he had made many an attempt to uncover the reasons why, even meeting with Amit Shah, and calling up Arun Jaitley and others to find out what the issue was.

Thapar's conclusion here seems to be that it is Prime Minister Modi's influence that makes him persona non grata for the BJP. The root of it, he believes, lies in a 2007 interview, that Modi, then contesting for the job of Chief Minister, had walked out of within three minutes. Thapar claims that Modi had been "riled" after the former wondered by the BJP leader could not say that he "regret the killings that happened".

Modi however wanted the past to be left there, and said that he had said all he wanted to in the wake of the clash. Having exhaused his patience, he began to take the microphone off.