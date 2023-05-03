Fresh violence erupts in Manipur during protest by the tribals, internet shut down for 5 days as visuals surface

Manipur witnessed fresh violence due to escalating tensions in Kangvai between Churachandpur and Bishnupur during a protest march by tribals in the state.

Internet has been banned across all districts and section 144 imposed in Manipur for the next five days at least.

Thousands of tribals took part in the 'Solidarity March' called by the All Tribal Students’ Union Manipur (ATSUM) to oppose the decisions taken for the inclusion of the majority Meitei community in the ST category.

"Assembly of five or more persons, which is likely to turn unlawful, and carrying of sticks, stones, firearms without a valid license, weapons or objects of any description which can be used as offensive weapons, prohibited in the whole jurisdiction of Bishnupur district with immediate effect," read the order.

Incidents of arson and stone-pelting were subsequently reported from parts of Churachandpur, a Hill district, and the neighbouring Valley district of Bishnupur.

Several houses were reportedly burnt down, and local residents told ThePrint that a few people sustained injuries in the clashes.

