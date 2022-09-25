Fresh political crisis in Rajasthan: Over 90 MLAs reach residence of Assembly Speaker to submit resignation

Sachin Pilot (R) and Ashok Gehlot (L) | Photo: File

A fresh political crisis is brewing in Rajasthan Congress amid news that chief minister Ashok Gehlot loyalists are likely to resign as MLAs as a leadership tussle rages in the state.

Images have also surfaced online of Congress MLAs arriving at the residence of Assembly Speaker CP Joshi in Jaipur.

The Congress MLAs, which are said to be over 90 in number, have reportedly arrived to submit their resignation letters to the assembly Speaker following a massive crisis for the party in Rajasthan which has recently occurred.

Cabinet Minister in the chief minister Ashok Gehlot government Pratap Singh Khachariyawas speaking to the the reporters said, "All the MLAs are angry & are resigning. We are going to the speaker for that. MLAs are upset that how can CM Ashok Gehlot take a decision without consulting them."

The MLAs held meeting with Urban Development Minister Shanti Dhariwal and Cabinet minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas.

A resignation by 92 MLAs will bring down the strength of the house to 108 where the halfway mark will be at 55. The BJP has 70 MLAs.

This is a developing story.