Fresh COVID-19 lockdown in Bengaluru? As cases rise, here's what officials have to say

As COVID-19 cases rise, several parts of India are mulling fresh restrictions. Some areas such as Amravati in Maharashtra have gone into a lockdown reminiscent of the early days of the pandemic. In other areas, officials have imposed night curfews, halted public events and gathering and more. With Kerala and Maharashtra showing a massive spike in cases, the state sandwiched in between certainly has cause for concern.

Karnataka is presently keeping a high vigil in districts bordering Maharashtra and Kerala where cases are on the rise. Presently, those trying to enter Karnataka from these two states will have to first produce a RT-PCR negative certificate.

While Health and Medical Education Minister Dr. K. Sudhakar had reportedly said that there would be no fresh lockdown based on the present scenario, officials remain cautious. As per an All India Radio update on Monday, the Minister had expressed concern over the fact that people attending large gatherings were not following COVID-19 guidelines.

A total of 317 new Covid cases were reported in a day across Karnataka even as 287 patients were discharged on recovery, said the state health bulletin on Monday.