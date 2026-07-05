Fresh Blow To Mamata Banerjee As TMC West Bengal President Chandrima Bhattacharya Resigns Over 'Credibility' Questioned

West Bengal Minister of State Chandrima Bhattacharya | Twitter

Kolkata: Fresh blow to Mamata Banerjee on Saturday after party’s West Bengal president Chandrima Bhattacharya had resigned from all party posts.

Talking to the media, Bhattacharya said that she had left all the posts as her ‘credibility’ was questioned.

“I am extremely hurt after my credibility was questioned. Mamata Banerjee held me responsible after the ‘rebel’ Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLAs took over the party office at Metropolitan. Nobody came to my room and on usual time I left the office,” said Bhattacharya.

The former TMC minister also mentioned that though she was the Finance Minister, she didn’t know the state budget from before.

“I used to know the state budget minutes before it was announced to the common public. I didn’t say anything before as I had taken an oath as a minister. I don’t hold anyone responsible, maybe, I had lacked somewhere for which I had resigned from all the posts,” further mentioned Bhattacharya.

After leaving her residence, Bhattacharya had visited the state Assembly and was also seen holding a meeting with Leader of Opposition Ritabrata Banerjee and other ‘rebel’ TMC MLAs.

“I had few documents to give regarding my pension so I had to come to the Assembly. I cannot go and sit in the ruling party’s room so I was sitting in the opposition room,” claimed Bhattacharya.

Notably, Bhattacharya was accompanied by his son Sourav Basu to the Assembly. Basu incidentally, had attended the ‘rebel’ TMC camps meeting at Novotel on June 22.

“My son is 47 years old and it’s his wish which camp he will stay with. Whether I will join or not, only time will say that,” added the former TMC minister.

Meanwhile, former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee through social media has shown the documents that she pays rent for Trinamool Bhawan.

“Those who are traitors and have left the party, I challenge them to join Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) directly. BJP is trying to break TMC. Noone can stop my voice till I am alive. Chandrima wanted to resign for a very long time after her son joined the other camp. All those who are betraying now have won through the TMC logo and my signature. Vanish Kumar might give the logo to the other camp but even then, I won’t stop,” added Mamata.

Mamata also mentioned that she will anyhow observe annual Martyr’s Day on July 21 and also that she will herself take care of the state president’s post of the party.