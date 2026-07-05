Assam Woman Brutally Murdered, Mutilated Inside Home; CID Takes Over Probe After Shocking Discovery | Representational Image

Guwahati: ​A shocking murder has taken place at Hatigarh, under the jurisdiction of Bokajan Police Station in Assam's Karbi Along district adjacent to Nagaland.

A 30-year-old woman, identified as Barsha Kakoti, was brutally murdered by unknown miscreants inside her own home using a sharp weapon beheading neck, cutting both breasts and nipples. Moreover the notorious criminals put iron rod in deceased's vagina sources said.

​The incident came to light when neighbors, having not seen her throughout the day, alerted her relatives. Upon arriving at the house, the relatives discovered the horrific scene. The victim's body was found completely unclothed with clear injury marks on her neck.

​According to eyewitnesses, there is a strong suspicion that the woman may have been raped before being murdered.

​It is noteworthy that the victim’s father is currently incarcerated for the murder of his own wife, whom he had hacked to death just a few months ago.

​While Bokajan police arrived at the scene immediately and have initiated an investigation, they have handed over the case to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Assam Police to ensure that the perpetrators of this heinous crime do not escape justice.