French Journalist Sébastien Farcis Based In Delhi Says, 'Forced To Leave India' After Home Ministry Refuses To Renew His Visa

Sébastien Farcis, a French journalist who has reported from India for 13 years, was compelled to return to France after his journalist permit renewal was denied by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) without explanation. This decision, which came into effect on March 7th, left Farcis unable to work and without any income, despite his appeals to the ministry being disregarded. Farcis, who holds Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) status through marriage to an Indian woman, expressed deep shock at what he termed "incomprehensible censorship" that uprooted him and his family abruptly.

After 13 years working as a correspondent in India, the authorities have denied me a permit to work as a journalist. I have thus been forced to leave the country.

Here is my statement. pic.twitter.com/m52Q4ABsRk — Sébastien Farcis (@sebfarcis) June 20, 2024

Similar Incident

His departure marks the second instance in four months of a French journalist leaving India under similar circumstances, following Vanessa Dougnac's forced departure in February. Dougnac, who had reported on India for two decades, also faced refusal of a new work permit and threats concerning her OCI residency. According to Farcis, several other foreign correspondents with OCI status have been barred from journalistic activities in India in recent years.

Journalist @vanessadougnac's heart-rending account of being forced to leave India by the #NarendraModi government. This sentence struck me as I read the article today:



"Anyone who tried to build a new city (in Delhi) saw their empire crumble." https://t.co/wsxwKFRm06 — Anna MM Vetticad (@annavetticad) June 4, 2024

Demand For Answer

Reporters Without Borders (RSF) has strongly condemned these actions as indicative of growing restrictions on foreign journalists under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration. RSF emphasized the need for India to allow foreign journalists to operate freely and called for an end to what it describes as persecution against media personnel.

#India: the forced departure of French journalist @sebfarcis correspondent of @RFI and @libe , who was based in India for 13 years, only confirms the terrible repressive machine in place. RSF calls on the authorities to put an end to this repression.👇https://t.co/beDR2c5Wob pic.twitter.com/ZaHHUgYs0e — RSF (@RSF_inter) June 20, 2024

Liberation, for whom Farcis reported, and other media outlets have sought explanations from Indian authorities regarding these decisions, with little response. This situation underscores a broader pattern where foreign correspondents face escalating restrictions, including denial of access to regions, shortened visas, and refusals of permits, alongside reported harassment of national media by Indian authorities.

The Big Shock

The French journalist claimed that on several occasions the MHA had allowed him to report even in the border areas. “Therefore, this work ban comes as a big shock.”

Farcis said he was informed of the news on the eve of the Lok Sabha elections in India, which he was “forbidden” to cover.

Speaking about the move's great impact on his family, Farcis said he was married to an Indian woman and held an Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) status. He claimed that he was being asked to leave without any reason.

“I am therefore deeply attached to India, which has become my second homeland. But with no more work nor income, my family has been pushed out of India without explanation, and uprooted overnight for no apparent reason.” Farcis said, according to a report by Committee To Protect Journalist.

Visa Issues Faced By Foreign Journalists

There have been widespread reports of journalists being denied coverage of Lok Sabha news specifically. However, obtaining visas can be challenging for foreign journalists in India, especially those critical of the government.

The Journalism Landscape In India

India boasts a vast and diverse media landscape, with over 100,000 newspapers and 380 TV news channels. However, press freedom faces challenges. India ranks 159th out of 180 countries on the 2024 Reporters Without Borders' Press Freedom Index. Reasons for low ranking could be press freedom decline. India's ranking has steadily declined in recent years, with journalists facing threats, harassment, legal action, and government pressure.

Netizen's Mixed Reactions

Some are expressing sympathy and even criticizing the government for its policies regarding restrictions imposed on journalists, but others are celebrating the journalist's visa ban as a "good riddance" due to his previous posts in which he expressed disapproval of the government.

Welcome to New India! Freedom of Expression 👍 — Ashish Singh (@AshishSinghKiJi) June 20, 2024

Toute ma solidarité. L’Inde, la pauvre Inde, a besoin de plus de journalistes. — Karn Kant (@Humanpapers) June 20, 2024

What people don't know - don't know.



Modi works on these very principles which has killed the mainstream media in India!



Modi literally made the media anchors look like a bunch of fans boys/girls and cheerleaders!



You did well and should feel proud about it.… pic.twitter.com/X6cTBl0Vcs — Varun Verma (@iVarunVerma) June 20, 2024

You come to our country and try to sow seeds of hatred, division and violence. You dishonor our country and our hospitality.



Finally, the Indian government is waking up from its slumber. Good move. Ban these white supremacists from entering our country ever again. — Abhinav Khare (@iabhinavKhare) June 20, 2024

Your timeline looks like opposition spokesperson..good riddance

Thanks @HMOIndia — Ron (@Yo_Yo_gandhi) June 20, 2024

This is the real kicker



France bans not only hijabs but any and all religious articles in schools and colleges.



But Mr. French journalist here was lecturing India on the hijab ban from college uniforms https://t.co/ECijxlW5cm — Journalist V (@OnTheNewsBeat) June 20, 2024