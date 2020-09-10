French Defence Minister arrives in Delhi, to attend Rafale induction ceremony at Ambala

New Delhi: French Defence Minister Florence Parly arrived here in the national capital on an official visit on Thursday morning, ahead of the formal induction of the first five Indian Air Force Rafale jets at Ambala.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Minister of the Armed Forces of France Florence Parly will be the Chief Guest for the Rafale induction ceremony at Air Force Station in Ambala. This will be Parly's third official visit to India since 2017.

To be formally inducted in the IAF, the Rafale fighter aircraft will be part of 17 Squadron, the "Golden Arrows." The first five Indian Air Force Rafale aircraft arrived at Air Force Station, Ambala from France on July 27, 2020.