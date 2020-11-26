'With whoever, wherever': Amid 'Love Jihad' debate, Delhi HC says woman free to marry as she wishes

The Delhi High Court has directed the Delhi Police to counsel the parents of an adult woman after observing that they were unhappy with her marriage.
"The police authorities shall counsel the petitioner and the parents of Sulekha not to take law into their hands or threaten either Sulekha or Babloo," the bench said.
"The mobile phone number of the Beat Constable of the police station where Sulekha would reside with Babloo should be provided to both Sulekha and Babloo so that they may get in touch with the police officials in case of need," said a division bench of the high court presided by Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rajnish Bhatnagar.
This came in while the bench was hearing a habeas corpus petition filed by one Parveen alleging that her sister, Sulekha, was missing since September this year.
Parveen through her counsel Sharad Malhotra had submitted that one Babloo might be involved in the said incident.
But, once Sulekha was traced by the police and was produced before the court, it came to light that she had gone with Babloo on her own free will and accord and later married him.
The Delhi Police through its counsel Advocate Rahul Mehra further informed the court that as on the date the woman allegedly went missing, she was a major. Following which the bench said, "Sulekha is free to reside wherever she wishes and with whoever she wishes, she being a major."
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)