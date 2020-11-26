'With whoever, wherever': Amid 'Love Jihad' debate, Delhi HC says woman free to marry as she wishes

The Delhi High Court has directed the Delhi Police to counsel the parents of an adult woman after observing that they were unhappy with her marriage.

"The police authorities shall counsel the petitioner and the parents of Sulekha not to take law into their hands or threaten either Sulekha or Babloo," the bench said.

"The mobile phone number of the Beat Constable of the police station where Sulekha would reside with Babloo should be provided to both Sulekha and Babloo so that they may get in touch with the police officials in case of need," said a division bench of the high court presided by Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rajnish Bhatnagar.

This came in while the bench was hearing a habeas corpus petition filed by one Parveen alleging that her sister, Sulekha, was missing since September this year.