Free Press Bulletin: Top 5 news updates of May 3, 2021; watch video

Here are the top 5 news updates of May 3, 2021:

In the wake of the second wave of COVID-19, the Supreme Court today directed the central and state governments to consider enforcing a ban on mass gatherings and super spreader events as well as consider imposing a lockdown. "We would seriously urge the central and state governments to consider imposing a ban on mass gatherings and super spreader events. They may also consider imposing a lockdown to curb the virus in the second wave in the interest of public welfare," the Supreme Court said. "Having said that, we are cognizant of the socio-economic impact of a lockdown, specifically, on the marginalised communities. Thus, in case the measure of a lockdown is imposed, arrangements must be made beforehand to cater to the needs of these communities," the apex court added.

Batting for "free flow of dialogue" in courts, the Supreme Court today said it would neither restrain the media from reporting oral observations made during proceedings in public interest, nor demoralise high courts - "vital pillars of democracy" - by asking them to refrain from raising questions. The apex court said however that its order would take into account Election Commission's submission that "wanton charges" levelled against it by the Madras High Court were unwarranted and would try to strike a balance between two Constitutional bodies. It termed as "too far-fetched" the poll panel's plea of restraining media from reporting remarks made in court proceedings.

As many as 24 patients including 23 suffering from COVID-19 died in Karnataka's Chamarajanagar allegedly due to oxygen shortage in the district hospital in the last 24 hours, officials said. Meanwhile, strict action will be initiated against those who are responsible for the shortage of oxygen supply to Chamrajnagar hospital due to which at least 24 patients have lost their lives, said District Incharge Minister Suresh Kumar today. We are waiting for the death audit report for confirmation," he added. The Congress party has demanded the resignation of the Karnataka health minister K Sudhakar after the incident.

A COVID-19 outbreak left the Indian Premier League on tenterhooks as Kolkata Knight Riders' Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier tested positive for the dreaded virus, forcing postponement of the team's game against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Ahmedabad this evening. The match will be rescheduled some time later during the tournament, which will conclude on May 30. Apart from this, it also came to light that Chennai Super Kings CEO Kasi Viswanathan, bowling coach L Balaji and a lower rung staff member tested positive on Sunday but returned negative reports today. A top BCCI source declared theirs as a case of "false positives".

5. Sensex ends 64 point down; Nifty inches up to 14,634

Market benchmark Sensex staged a smart recovery from the day's low to end with marginal losses today amid a negative trend in global equities. After plunging over 750 points in early trade, the 30-share BSE index made a U-turn to finish 63.84 points or 0.13 per cent lower at 48,718.52. In similar movement, the broader NSE Nifty closed 3.05 points or 0.02 per cent higher at 14,634.15.