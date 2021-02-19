Free Press Bulletin: Top 5 news updates of February 19, 2021

The Delhi High Court today said certain media coverage of investigation in the FIR against climate activist Disha Ravi for her alleged involvement in sharing a toolkit backing farmers' protest, indicates "sensationalism and prejudicial reporting", but declined to order removal of any such content at this stage. The court asked media houses to ensure that no leaked investigation material is broadcast as it could affect the probe and directed Delhi Police to abide by its stand, on affidavit, that it has not leaked nor intends to leak any probe details to the press.

Raising the farmers’ issue in UP Assembly, the Samajwadi Party (SP), the main opposition group, has demanded martyr status for the farmers who died during the ongoing agitation. Members of SP, BSP and Congress stormed the well on the second day of proceedings in the State Legislature and raised anti-government slogans when their demand for holding a discussion on farmers’ agitation was ignored by Speaker H.N. Dixit. Amid noise and din, the Speaker adjourned the house for an hour.

A terrorist gunned down unarmed two policemen in broad daylight in an upmarket Srinagar area, an incident witnessed by several people and captured on CCTV cameras, police said today. The two policemen were on duty at Baghat on the high-security airport road when they were attacked. The terrorist, identified as Saqib, can be seen pulling out an assault rifle hidden inside his 'pheran', and pumping bullets at them at close range. "We have identified the terrorist and we will soon catch hold of him," Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police Dilbagh Singh told PTI.

Extending its losses for the fourth straight session, equity benchmark Sensex slipped below the 51,000-mark by tumbling 435 points today, tracking losses in ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and SBI. The 30-share BSE index ended 434.93 points or 0.85 per cent lower at 50,889.76. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty gave up the 15,000 level, dropping 137.20 points or 0.91 per cent to 14,981.75.

