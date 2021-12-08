Free Press Bulletin: Top 5 news updates of December 8, 2021; watch video

Here are the top 5 news updates of December 8, 2021:

Union I&B Minister Anurag Thakur today said information about the helicopter accident in Coonoor in Tamil Nadu will be shared by the ministry concerned at an appropriate time. "The entire information about the accident that has taken place will be shared by the concerned ministry at an appropriate time," Thakur told reporters when asked about the helicopter crash involving Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat. An Indian Air Force helicopter with Rawat on board crashed today near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu, the IAF said. There was no immediate information on the condition of Rawat.

Categorically denying any attempts being made to form a third front, Maharashtra Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik said that party president Sharad Pawar will make attempts to bring non-BJP parties across the country on one platform including Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress to form a strong Opposition to defeat BJP. His statement comes soon after the National Executive meeting of the NCP, which was held in Delhi after a gap of two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This meeting was considered important amidst West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's recent statement about UPA and the effort to form a new alternative front at the national level.

Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi today said she has sent a legal notice to BJP leaders Ashish Shelar and Atul Bhatkalkar and a singer for "spreading lies" about her comments on Veer Savarkar, in a bid to "defame" her and the party. Chaturvedi has also sought an apology from the BJP MLAs and singer Bharat Balvalli, failing which she said she will initiate criminal and civil defamation proceedings against them. Taking to Twitter, the Sena leader said on December 2, Shelar in a press conference, claimed that she had insulted Savarkar. Chaturvedi said she did not make any comment against Savarkar and that Shelar's "false accusations" have led to her loss of reputation.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) today kept borrowing costs at a record-low for the ninth consecutive time as it decided to continue supporting economic growth amid uncertainty over the impact of the Omicron strain of the coronavirus on the economy. The six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), which has paused rate changes since August last year, unanimously decided to keep the benchmark repurchase rate at 4 per cent and voted 5-1 to retain its accommodative policy stance as long as is necessary, reflecting a continued bias to support economic growth given that inflation was not a big worry. The reverse repo rate -- the level at which it absorbs excess cash from lenders -- was kept unchanged at 3.35 per cent.

Extending its winning run to the second session, equity benchmark Sensex skyrocketed 1,016 points today, boosted by RBI's accommodative stance as well as easing concerns over the Omicron variant. Bulls were enthused by a positive sentiment in global markets amid reports that the new coronavirus strain is unlikely to be more severe than the Delta variant, removing market concern regarding its economic impact. The 30-share BSE Sensex zoomed 1,016.03 points or 1.76 per cent to finish at 58,649.68. Similarly, the NSE Nifty rallied 293.05 points or 1.71 per cent to 17,469.75.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, December 08, 2021, 07:03 PM IST