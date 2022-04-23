Free Press Bulletin: Top 5 news updates of April 23, 2022; watch video

Here are the top 5 news updates of April 23, 2022:

Shiv Sena workers today morning broke through the barricades and tried to enter the premises of the Khar residence of Maharashtra MLA Ravi Rana and his wife MP Navneet Rana, who have decided to recite Hanuman Chalisa outside Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's house here, police said. However, the police brought the situation under control and stopped the party workers from going further, an official said. The Ranas had on Friday said that they would recite Hanuman Chalisa outside 'Matoshree', the personal residence of Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray in suburban Bandra at 9 am on Saturday.

The Shiv Sena in its mouthpiece Saamana took potshot at the Bharatiya Janata Party, claiming that while "the party glorifies Nathuram Godse, but the foreign dignitaries on India tour are taken to Sabarmati Ashram" while also asserting that Mahatma Gandhi remains the identity of India on the global stage. In its editorial, Saamana argued: "It's a wonder that they (BJP) support the ideology of Nathuram Godse but when foreign guests arrive, they take them to Gandhi's Sabarmati Ashram to weave the yarn." The editorial also hit out at the BJP-led government at the Centre, claiming that even though the Statue of Unity is there in Gujarat, foreign dignitaries are still taken to the Sabarmati Ashram.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting today rapped the private news channels for hosting televisions debates and allowing participants to air communally provocative and derogatory remarks. The Ministry issued the advisory to the TV channels, cautioning against inciting communal disharmony and disturbing peace at large. "It has been observed that some channels broadcast debates with unparliamentary, provocative and socially unacceptable language, communal remarks and derogatory references which may have a negative psychological impact on viewers and may also incite communal disharmony and disturb the peace at large," the Ministry stated in the advisory. The Ministry also took note of the TV coverage around the Russia-Ukraine conflict and recent incidents in North-West Delhi and flagged up violations of laws and norms.

Chief Justice of India (CJI) N V Ramana today said there were "certain barriers" as regard the introduction of local languages in the respective High Courts in the country but expressed confidence that the issue may be "solved in the near future" with the help of scientific innovation including Artificial Intelligence (AI). In his address after laying the foundation stone for a 9-storeyed Administrative Block of the Madras High Court, Justice Ramana also said the Tamil people were always in the forefront of protecting cultural and linguistic rights in the country and made an apparent reference to the anti-Hindi agitation in Tamil Nadu in the 1960s. Justice Ramana's remarks on the use of local language in High Courts came after state CM M K Stalin, who also participated in the event and made the request, for allowing Tamil to be used in the proceedings before the Madras High Court.

5. PM Modi has set target to make India number one in world by 2047: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah today said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set a target of making India number one in the world by 2047, when the nation celebrates the centenary of its Independence. Shah was in Bihar to attend a function held in the memory of Revolt of 1857 hero Veer Kunwar Singh, which was marked by more than 77,000 BJP workers waving the tricolour, together, for five minutes. The feat went down in the annals of history as the previous record, set in Lahore, Pakistan, where about 56,000 people had waved their national flags, got shattered. Shah delivered an unusually short speech wherein he touched upon the Modi government's efforts during the coronavirus pandemic, including the vaccination drive and free monthly ration to the poor.

Published on: Saturday, April 23, 2022, 04:16 PM IST