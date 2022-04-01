Free medical treatment in government hospitals in Rajasthan

The treatment in government-run hospitals and medical facilities has been made completely free in Rajasthan. Both outdoor and indoor patients will be charged for nothing. Though the facility is only for the bonified of Rajasthan, patients from other states will be charged as per regular structure.

This is one of the populist announcements made by CM Ashok Gehlot in his recent budget speech that was implemented on Friday.

All medical procedures including Dylasis and tests like CT scans and MRI will be done free of cost as per the new structure.

These facilities were being provided in a public-private partnership model for which the patients had to pay up to Rs 8,000 for the tests and other facilities, but now, these chrges will be paid by the state government to the private entity.

Patients will not have to pay even the registration fees. Although the canteen, parking and cottage ward facilities will be charged.

It is to mention that Ashok Gehlot in his last tenure had implemented the free medicine and diagnostic services scheme, though it had not yielded any political benefit to his party as Congress lost the election miserably in 2014.

Published on: Friday, April 01, 2022, 04:51 PM IST