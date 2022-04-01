After doc ends life in Rajasthan, MARD demands laws for medicos’ safety

After the suicide of a female doctor from Rajasthan, who was booked for medical negligence, the Maharashtra State Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) asserted that “clear-cut laws” for doctors safety are the need of the hour

Mourning the medico’s death, the MARD remarked, “The medical fraternity of our country has lost another soul due to the continued indifference and unjust treatment by the government, police and media. Dr Archana Sharma, a gold medalist, committed suicide pleading just treatment to doctors in her final notes.”

Dr Sharma, working with a private hospital in Rajasthan was booked under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code after one of her patients, a pregnant woman, died due to complications.

“Just for political gain, an unavoidable complication of pregnancy was labelled as negligence and public opinion was swayed against the doctor despite her best efforts to save the patient,” the MARD averred, underscoring that such an attitude from the public as well as the government can only worsen patient care in the country.

“This is not an isolated incident. Several doctors across the country live with such bitter experiences and it is high time for the government to step in and formulate clear cut laws to prevent such atrocities and allow doctors to work in an environment with at least the slightest assurance of safety. Strict action against the offenders should be taken to prevent such atrocities,” it demanded.

In her suicide note, Dr Sharma wrote that she should “didn’t kill anyone” and added that her death proves her innocence.

Published on: Friday, April 01, 2022, 08:28 AM IST