FPJ Legal: Supreme Court upholds Andhra high court order to quash FIRs against private buyers of plots at Amaravati

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has dismissed six appeals filed by the Andhra Pradesh government challenging the High Court order quashing FIRs against private buyers of plots at Amaravati who were accused of cheating the sellers by not disclosing the fact that the state capital was to be established there.

Upholding the Andhra Pradesh High Court's decision, a bench of Justices Vineet Saran and Dinesh Maheshwari dismissed the appeals of the state government and said all the transactions were between private individuals involving private lands.

The FIRs were lodged in 2020 on the basis of complaints alleging that the buyers were aware of the fact that the capital city of Andhra Pradesh was going to be established in the area where the land plots were situated.

Without disclosing this fact, the buyers purchased the land from the sellers in 2014-15 and, hence, cheated the sellers, as the value of such lands was likely to increase manifold, the FIRs alleged.