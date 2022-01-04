FPJ legal: SC judge R. Subhash Reddy won hearts through his simplicity, humility', says CJI N.V. Ramana

Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana on Tuesday said Supreme Court judge Justice R. Subhash Reddy won everyone's heart through his simplicity and humility and he will always be remembered as a fair and hardworking judge.

CJI Ramana was speaking at the farewell to Justice Reddy from the ceremonial bench headed by the Chief Justice and comprising Justices R. Subhash Reddy, Surya Kant and Hima Kohli.

Justice Reddy is the first judge from Telangana to become a Supreme Court justice after the new state was carved out.

The CJI said throughout his tenure as a judge for 20 years in different High Courts and the Supreme Court, he always upheld and protected the people's liberties.

"Justice Subhash Reddy shall also be remembered for his dedicated commitment on the administrative side of the Supreme Court. Justice Reddy won everyone's heart through his simplicity and humility. He will always be remembered as a fair and hardworking Judge", said the CJI.

He added that Justice Reddy's journey as a legal professional is marked by many milestones.

"I remember him as a young lawyer. He used to run from one court to another because of the volume of his work. He practised for 22 years at Tribunals, Civil Courts, the Andhra Pradesh High Court and also before the Supreme Court in Civil, Criminal, Constitutional, Revenue, Taxation, Labour, Company and Service matters on both original and appellate side," added CJI Ramana.

He emphasised his field of specialisation was constitutional law and he was also standing counsel for several premier institutions. Justice Reddy, during his tenure at the Supreme Court, dealt with several sensitive questions of law, and penned down more than 100 judgments.

"I have also shared a bench with him and have benefited from his opinions and acumen. Justice Reddy is known for his compassion and consciousness about social realities. Justice Subhash Reddy shall also be remembered for his dedicated commitment on the administrative side of the Supreme Court," said the CJI, adding that he has always cherished his strong support and friendship in our 40 years of association.

Son of late R. Jagannath Reddy and R. Vishala Devi, Justice Subhash Reddy was born on January 5, 1957 in an agricultural family.

Published on: Tuesday, January 04, 2022, 04:18 PM IST