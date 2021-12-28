RedInk awards for excellence in journalism: CJI N V Ramana to address journalists on Wednesday

Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana will address journalists attending the RedInk Awards for Excellence in Journalism at 7.00 PM on Wednesday, 29th December 2021. The Chief Justice, who is also the Chief Guest at the virtual event, will honour the 31 award-winning journalists and deliver the keynote address.

The virtual event will be hosted on Facebook, and participants are expected to register on https://experiencenext.in/RedInkAwards2021/login.html to gain access to the event venue as well as to a wide variety of archival material and exciting sidelights. Journalists and other viewers can also view the event on https://www.facebook.com/mumbaipressclub.

The Awards Night on Wednesday will also showcase the important media debate: ‘Covid, and its impact on news media, which will be coordinated by well-known TV anchor Faye D’Souza. Other participants include Siddharth Vardharajan, Editor of The Wire, and L.P.Pant, National Editor of Dainik Bhaskar.

The Grand Finale will unveil the winners' list in the print/digital and video categories in 12 competitive categories

Earlier, it was announced the coveted RedInk Awards for Lifetime Achievement has been bestowed on senior journalist and author Prem Shankar Jha, 83, for his long and distinguished career of incisive and analytical writing. Danish Siddiqui, who was Reuters’ Chief Photographer based in India, has been posthumously awarded the ‘Journalist of the Year – 2020’ for his spectrum of investigative and impactful news photography.

The RedInk Awards for Excellence in Journalism, instituted by the Mumbai Press Club, have special significance this year as they mark their 10th edition of peer recognition for excellent writing and good journalism. The RedInk Awards were instituted a decade ago to recognize good investigative and feature writing and raise the bar of journalism in the country.

The title sponsor for the event is Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEEL). Other supporting sponsors include Indiabulls Housing, L&T Financial Services, Aditya Birla Group, Adfactors PR, Viacom18, and Glenmark Pharmaceuticals.

Published on: Tuesday, December 28, 2021, 04:31 PM IST