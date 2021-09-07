FPJ Legal: SC dismisses plea seeking recognition of hockey as national sport

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court of India has dismissed a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by lawyer Vishal Tiwari seeking directions to the Union of India and other concerned organizations to recognize hockey as the National Sport of India. The decision was taken by the apex court’s bench headed by Justice Uday Umesh Lalit and also chaired Justice S Ravindra Bhat and Bela M Trivedi, reports News 18’s news portal.

Tiwari, in his petition, asked the court, “If the country can have a national animal, then why can’t the country have its national game.” The plea urged the court to issue directions to the government for the development of Athletic Games and Sports, and provide advanced training and funds to the players, reports LiveLaw.

The petition, in further averments, added, “While India is a superpower in Cricket and produces some of the brightest minds and leaders, it struggles in other areas. In the shadow of Cricket, the game of hockey has lost its popularity in light of lack of initiatives and support from the Centre.”

Published on: Tuesday, September 07, 2021, 11:11 PM IST