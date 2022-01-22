FPJ Legal: Only 687 nursing homes in Mumbai fire compliant out of 1574, BMC tells High Court

Out of the total 1,574 hospitals and nursing homes in the city only 687 odd are functioning in conformity with the Fire Safety Rules, while the rest are yet to be fire compliant, the BMC told the Bombay High Court recently. The civic body in an affidavit informed the HC that over 800 hospitals and nursing homes are yet to conform with the rules.

This comes on an affidavit filed before a bench led by Chief Justice Dipankar Datta, who is hearing a PIL filed by activist Shakeel Shaikh. The PIL highlights the fact that numerous nursing homes are being operated in the city without proper licences.

The bench in an hearing held in November last year had ordered the BMC's fire brigade department to spell on an affidavit the exact number of such hospitals or nursing homes, which are operating in the city.

In an affidavit filed through Yeshwant Jadhav, the deputy chief fire officer, the department stated that only 687 such hospitals and nursing homes are fire compliant.

"After completion of inspection process as on May 2021, it was

found that out of 1,574 nursing homes only 687 had complied with the

Fire Safety Measures. The Mumbai Fire Brigade, issued notices to the

remaining private nursing homes who had not complied with the Fire Safety Measures," the affidavit stated, adding, "Pursuant to which few more private nursing homes complied with the Fire Safety Measures."

"Further it was found that out of 1,574 nursing homes 487 had not complied with the Fire Safety Measures," the affidavit pointed out.

The affidavit further stated that as per the provisions of the Maharashtra Fire

Prevention and Life Safety Measures Acts of 2006 and 2009, the fire brigade department issued notices to the private nursing homes who had not complied with fire safety measures.

"Out of 487 nursing homes to whom notices were issued 462 complied with the inadequacies related to Fire Safety Measures and the remaining 19 are under prosecution," it added.

Further, the affidavit stated that over 115 nursing homes hadn't obtained the mandatory fire safety requirement letter from the civic department and accordingly instructions were given to the concerned authorities to suspend the registration certificates of such nursing homes.

"After completion of inspection drive, 48 nursing homes or hospitals were not having Form 'C' which is the registration certificate under the Bombay Nursing Home Registration Act 1949 at the time of inspection. Accordingly, the fire brigade issued instructions to authorities including local police to stop the activities

of such nursing homes," it stated.

Commenting on the issue, Shaikh said, "It's alarming that more than 800 nursing homes aren't without the mandatory compliance of fire safety. Why aren't the authorities seizing such nursing homes? It's time some action is taken to avoid any mishap."



Published on: Saturday, January 22, 2022, 09:33 PM IST