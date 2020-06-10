Corona cancelled: FPJ innovatively reminds readers that the threat of COVID-19 is far from over

... and After ten weeks of a strict lockdown, many cities have opened partially. Yet, in the past few days, people seem to be behaving like the threat has passed. The end of the lockdown doesn’t mean the end of the virus.

To remind everyone of the severity of the situation, The Free Press Journal came up with a unique initiative to remind all its readers to stay vigilant amid the pandemic.

Using the entire newspaper as a canvas for this idea, FPJ struck out, using a red stroke, words like Corona, COVID-19, pandemic, quarantine, lockdown, death, etc. across all 16 pages of its June 10, edition, to ensure that the warning is visible clearly.

This eye-catching visual element stressed upon the fact that our collective fight against Covid-19 will be successful only when we can help in curbing the spread and can cancel out each and every COVID-19 case from India.

In the immortal words of Ramdas Athawale: “Go corona go.”

Click here to download the PDF.