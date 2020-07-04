FPJ Fun Corner: Best WhatsApp memes and jokes to lighten your mood amid COVID-19 on July 4, 2020

While you are stuck at home during the lockdown, the Free Press Journal brings you the best memes and jokes from the internet.

As even in times of darkness, one should not forget to laugh.

So, sit back, and don't forget to laugh on these hilarious memes and thank us later!

Enough with the engineering jokes, let aspiring CAs have some fun:

Donald Trump should set-up a CA institute at the Mexican border because they won't let people pass (Courtesy: @sagarcasm)

When it starts pouring and there is no power cut: