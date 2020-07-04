FPJ Fun Corner: Best WhatsApp memes and jokes to lighten your mood amid COVID-19 on July 4, 2020

While you are stuck at home during the lockdown, the Free Press Journal brings you the best memes and jokes from the internet.
As even in times of darkness, one should not forget to laugh.
So, sit back, and don't forget to laugh on these hilarious memes and thank us later!
Enough with the engineering jokes, let aspiring CAs have some fun:
Donald Trump should set-up a CA institute at the Mexican border because they won't let people pass (Courtesy: @sagarcasm)
When it starts pouring and there is no power cut:
When exams got cancelled due to COVID-19:
Insult level 100:
Girl To Boy: You are as useless as "ay" in okay.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)