FPJ Explains: Legend behind Hyderabad's old name Bhagyanagar and its links with Quli Qutb Shah's Hindu wife

Calls to rename Hyderabad have received fresh impetus ahead of the municipal elections in the city, with prominent BJP leaders including Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath discussing the issue in recent days. The suggestion here is to restore the old name of the city, Bhagyanagar - a move that Adityanath implied would be made feasible if the BJP was voted to power.

The earliest records pertaining to the city of Hyderabad as an administrative hub are from the Qutub Shahi Dynasty that ruled the Golconda Sultanate in south India from 1518 AD to 1687 AD. It is believed that, Muhammad Quli Qutb Shah had founded the city of Hyderabad. According to the Telangana Tourism website, he had shifted his capital from Golkonda to Hyderabad on the banks of the river Musi.

This is different from the State of Hyderabad that would eventually be founded by Mir Qamruddin Chin Qilich Khan. Later, he conferred himself the title of Asaf Jah, by which title the dynasty is still known.