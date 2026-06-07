FPJ Exclusive: How 'Pushpa'-Style Smuggling Thrived Across India

DRI Busts Major Red Sanders Smuggling Racket, Chennai Kingpin Linked To China Network | Representational Image

Believe it or not, sleuths in Chennai are one step closer to catching a real-life 'Pushpa', the eponymous protagonist of the pan-India blockbuster.

In one of the biggest breakthroughs in recent times, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) in Chennai busted a major international red sanders smuggling racket in which several tonnes of the protected timber species were being transported from Andhra Pradesh to China through ports in Chennai, Delhi, Mumbai and Gujarat.

Chennai-Based Kingpin Arrested

During the investigation, DRI arrested a Chennai-based local kingpin identified as the mastermind in at least two cases after he was found coordinating with counterparts in Cambodia, Vietnam and China, official sources said.

His involvement first came to light in December last year when DRI seized 5.53 metric tonnes of red sanders worth Rs 2.77 crore in Sriperumbudur while the consignment was being transported to New Delhi.

An official said the cargo was ultimately destined for China through the Nhava Sheva port in Mumbai or Kandla port in Gujarat.

Second Arrest Reveals Wider Network

The alleged mastermind was released from prison two months later. However, within weeks, DRI arrested him again after uncovering fresh evidence.

This time, investigators found that he was involved in shipping red sanders to China via Cambodia through Chennai Port by routing the cargo through a Tiruvannamalai-based firm dealing in transformer oil.

While analysing the accused's mobile phone, DRI recovered chats, call records, photographs and videos documenting the loading and concealment of red sanders inside shipping containers.

Evidence Links Smuggler To International Buyers

In the two cases, DRI seized a total of 10.57 metric tonnes of red sanders worth Rs 4.1 crore.

Officials said investigators have uncovered substantial evidence linking the kingpin to foreign buyers in China, procurement agents in Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, and middlemen managing logistics across different parts of India.

FPJ has access to the names of the alleged mastermind, the Chinese buyer and other intermediaries. However, the publication has chosen not to reveal their identities at the request of officials, citing concerns that it could jeopardise the ongoing investigation.

Sources said efforts are underway to identify and apprehend other members of the smuggling network operating in India and abroad.

How The Smuggling Operation Worked

A senior DRI official said red sanders, an endangered and highly prized timber species found exclusively in the Seshachalam Hills of Andhra Pradesh, was first transported clandestinely to warehouses on the outskirts of Chennai.

The timber was then wrapped in high-density polyethylene (HDPE) packaging and concealed deep inside containers carrying industrial goods, agricultural products or household items before being shipped overseas.

Why Red Sanders Is In High Demand

In India, red sanders is protected under Schedule IV of the Wildlife Protection Act and its export is restricted under the Foreign Trade Policy.

However, smuggling remains highly lucrative because of the wood's premium status in China, where it is used to manufacture luxury furniture favoured by wealthy buyers.

The timber is also valued for its acoustic properties and is used in the production of traditional musical instruments in China and Japan.

Additionally, red sanders contains santalin, a potent non-toxic red dye used in premium fabrics, cosmetics and lipsticks. It is also used in traditional medicine, spiritual artefacts and decorative carvings.

Smugglers Use Longer Routes To Avoid Detection

Officials said the enormous profits generated by the illegal trade encourage smugglers to use circuitous routes through ports in Mumbai, Delhi and Gujarat despite southern ports being geographically closer.

According to investigators, ports in Chennai, Thoothukudi and Kerala are closely monitored for red sanders smuggling, making seizures more likely.

DRI Intensifies Crackdown On Illegal Trade

"DRI employs a mix of human intelligence, data analytics and container-scanning devices to foil smuggling of red sanders," a senior official said.

Over the past few months, DRI has intercepted 15 metric tonnes of Grade-A red sanders worth Rs 6.26 crore.

Since 2021-22, the Chennai Zonal Unit (CZU) has seized 89.65 metric tonnes of red sanders valued at Rs 34.61 crore.