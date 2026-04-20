DRI Mumbai Busts Major Smuggling Racket Of Watermelon Seeds And Green Peas Worth ₹139 Crore At Nhava Sheva Port

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Mumbai, has unearthed a major smuggling racket involving ‘Watermelon Seeds’ and ‘Green Peas’ at Nhava Sheva Port. | DRI

Mumbai: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Mumbai, has unearthed a major smuggling racket involving ‘Watermelon Seeds’ and ‘Green Peas’ at Nhava Sheva Port. The officials have seizes 132 containers of smuggled watermelon seeds & green peas worth Rs 139 crore and have arrested the importer involved, agency officials said on Monday.

Goods Misdeclared as Toor Dal

According to the DRI sources, acting on specific intelligence, DRI officers intercepted 132 containers containing approximately 3,029 metric tonnes (MT) of goods mis-declared as ‘Toor Dal/Pigeon Peas’. The seized consignments are valued at around Rs 139 crore.

"Detailed examination revealed blatant misdeclaration, with recovery of 2,710 MT of watermelon seeds originating from Tanzania and Sudan, and 319 MT of green peas from Canada, instead of declared goods that is ‘Toor Dal/Pigeon Peas’," said a DRI official.

Import Restrictions to Protect Farmers

The Government has imposed strict import restrictions on these commodities to safeguard domestic farmers from low-priced imports. Import of melon seeds has been restricted/prohibited post June 2024, while imports of green peas are restricted subject to a Minimum Import Price (Rs 200/kg CIF) and restricted import through Kolkata port only.

The proprietor of the importing firm – a key person behind this organized smuggling has been arrested on Sunday, officials said.

"DRI continues to intensify intelligence-driven operations against the smuggling of restricted/prohibited goods, reaffirming its commitment to protecting the economic interests of the nation, ensuring a level playing field for domestic producers, and enforcing compliance with import regulations," said the official.

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