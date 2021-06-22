Four Western Railway hockey players selected to represent India at the Tokyo Olympics

Four players of Western Railway have been selected to represent India in the Tokyo Olympics 2021. It is a proud moment for WR, where two women hockey players and two men hockey players of WR will be part of the contingent of both the Men and Women Indian Hockey Teams to play at the Tokyo Olympics. Alok Kansal – General Manager of Western Railway congratulated the players and encouraged them for their best performance.

According to Sumit Thakur- Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Rly, Deep Grace Ekka and Navneet Kaur are part of the Indian Women’s Hockey Team, while Amit Rohidas and Nilakanta Sharma are part of the Men’s Hockey Team, who will be representing India at the Tokyo Olympic 2021. Out of the four players, three belong to the Ticket Checking cadre of WR’s Mumbai Division, while Ekka works as an Office Superintendent at Mumbai Central. Deep Grace Ekka and Navneet Kaur had earlier represented India in 2016 Rio Olympic Games.

They were also members of the Indian Women Hockey Team which won the Silver Medal in the 2018 Asian Games held at Jakarta. Amit Rohidas was member of the Indian Hockey Team which won the Bronze Medal in 2018 Asian Games. Amit Rohidas and Nilakanta Sharma were also members of the Indian Hockey Team which won Silver Medal in IHF Hockey World Cup held at Bhubaneshwar in 2019.