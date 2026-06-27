Four Sustain Minor Injuries As Akhada Groups Clash During Muharram Event In Baleswar | AI

Baleswar (Odisha): At least four persons were injured in a clash between 'Akhada' groups taking part in a Muharram procession in Odisha's Baleswar town over which group would perform first, police said on Saturday.

The clash took place at Dargha Maidan in Baleswar town in the early hours, in which four people were injured. However, police quickly brought the situation under control and normalcy was restored, a police officer said.

Police sources said that a quarrel erupted between two persons during 'Akhada' procession and 'Badi Khel', and the situation escalated into stone-pelting, in which some people were injured but due to the immediate intervention of policemen present on the spot, the situation was brought under control.

Baleswar Superintendent of Police Pratyush Diwakar said, "Around 3.45 am, an altercation took place between Akhada group number 1 and 9 over which group would perform first, and group number 2 and 6 joined in the stone-pelting. At least four people received minor injuries."

The SP appealed to the people to refrain from spreading rumours.

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