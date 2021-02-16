Four of family killed in accident in UP's Auraiya

Four of a family, including parents, were killed when their car was hit by a truck near Fatehpur village in Auraiya district of Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday morning.

Residents of Baleshwar locality in Agra, Raj Kumar (50) was going to Kanpur along with family and brother-in-law Mahavir (50) to fix his 27-year-old daughter Diksha's marriage.

His son Rajit (25) was driving the car. When they reached near Fatehpur village in Auraiya district, a truck braked suddenly.

Rajit lost control of the vehicle and hit the truck. Eyewitnesses claimed that, after hitting the truck, the car was flung into the air, and then overturned several times on the road before coming to a halt. Except for Rajit, all other occupants—his parents Rajkumar and Bhawna, Diksha, and maternal uncle Mahavir—died on the spot.

The police rushed to the spot and admitted Rajit in hospital and sent the bodies for post-mortem. It was reported that Rajit was hysterical at the hospital after coming to know of his family members' deaths.