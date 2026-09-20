'Foul-Mouthed, Third-Rate Antics': BJP’s CR Kesavan Slams Rahul Gandhi Over Comedian’s Modi Mimicry At Chhatron Ki Goonj Event In Indore

BJP national spokesperson CR Kesavan has criticised Congress leader and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi over a stand-up comedy act involving mimicry of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’ student interaction programme in Indore on Saturday, September 19.x

Stand-up comedian Pulkit Mani shared the stage with Gandhi and performed an act mimicking Modi’s mannerisms, speaking style and references to his interactions with foreign leaders. The performance also included references to an elderly woman who had featured in an earlier interaction involving the Prime Minister.

‘Foul-Mouthed, Third-Rate Antics’: BJP’s CR Kesavan

Reacting to the episode, Kesavan accused Gandhi of being present on stage while the comedian allegedly mocked an elderly woman and said the Congress leader was seen laughing during the act.

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In a video statement, Kesavan described the performance as “foul-mouthed, third-rate antics” and said: “No decent, right-thinking person would have found these... amusing but Rahul Gandhi was seen laughing aloud on the stage he was sharing with them.”

Kesavan further alleged that the episode reflected what he called an “uncouth culture” and claimed that this was among the reasons why Gandhi and the Congress had failed to connect with young people.

Other BJP Leaders React

The episode also drew criticism from several other BJP leaders. Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi accused Gandhi and the Congress of using a student-focused event to mock and insult Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s late mother.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that “a mother is not a subject of politics” and argued that political differences should not extend to such remarks.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju also criticised the Congress over the incident, describing the party as a “party of comedians and jokers” in a social media post.

What Happened At ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’?

The ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’ programme in Indore was organised as part of Gandhi’s student outreach initiative, focusing on issues including education, recruitment and unemployment. Gandhi addressed students and spoke about what he described as a system that discourages young people from questioning and raising concerns.

The comedian’s performance and Gandhi’s reactions during the act have since become the focus of a fresh political exchange between the BJP and Congress, with both sides circulating videos of the event.

The BJP’s criticism centres on what its leaders described as disrespectful references to an elderly woman and Prime Minister Modi’s late mother, while the event itself was primarily organised around Gandhi’s interaction with students and their concerns.