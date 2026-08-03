Fortifying India's Frontiers? Centre Plans ₹45,000-Crore Railway Push Along China, Pakistan, Bangladesh Borders | Grok Image/ AI Generated

India is planning to invest up to ₹45,000 crore (around $4.7 billion) over the next 18 to 24 months to strengthen railway infrastructure along its borders with China, Pakistan and Bangladesh, according to people familiar with the matter.

According to Bloomberg, as cited by The Economic Times, the proposed investment is aimed at enhancing connectivity in frontier regions while improving the armed forces' ability to mobilise troops and supplies during emergencies. The Ministry of Railways did not immediately comment on the report.

Rail Network To Be Expanded Across Strategic Border States

According to The Economic Times, the plan includes laying new railway tracks, constructing platforms and strengthening the existing rail network in several strategically important states, including Punjab, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, West Bengal, Assam and multiple northeastern states.

The proposed border-focused programme is expected to account for nearly 22% of India's total planned railway infrastructure spending over the next two years.

Civilian Connectivity And Military Preparedness

The railway expansion is designed as dual-use infrastructure, serving both civilian and strategic purposes.

Besides improving transportation in remote and underdeveloped border regions, the upgraded rail network is expected to facilitate faster troop movement, strengthen military logistics, reduce mobilisation time during emergencies and provide alternative supply routes in case of disruptions.

The initiative is expected to focus on sensitive regions such as the Himalayan frontier, the strategically important Siliguri Corridor commonly known as the 'Chicken's Neck' and the Northeast, according to The Economic Times.

Part Of A Larger Border Infrastructure Strategy

The proposed investment builds on the government's broader push to modernise infrastructure along India's borders.

Earlier reports had indicated plans to invest around ₹30,000–31,000 crore to develop nearly 500 kilometres of new railway lines, including bridges and tunnels, across the Northeast near the borders with China, Bangladesh, Myanmar and Bhutan.

Over the past decade, India has also added nearly 1,700 kilometres of railway lines in the Northeast as part of efforts to improve regional connectivity.

Focus On Evolving Security Challenges

The latest proposal comes against the backdrop of changing geopolitical dynamics in the region.

According to The Economic Times, India has continued to strengthen border infrastructure following the 2020 military standoff with China, tensions with Pakistan in the previous year and political developments in Bangladesh since 2024.

The report noted that the broader strategy also complements other infrastructure initiatives, including road construction along the Pakistan border, upgrades near Doklam, the revival of Advance Landing Grounds and landmark projects such as the world's tallest railway bridge connecting Kashmir.

The investment reflects the Modi government's long-term strategy of strengthening border connectivity to support both regional development and national security.