Former UP Shia Board chairman Waseem Rizvi says Islam 'a terror group'; embraces Sanatan religion

The controversial former chairman of the Shia Waqf Board in Uttar Pradesh, Waseem Rizvi has embraced the Sanatan Hindu religion leaving Islam.

On Monday another controversial Swami Yati Narshimanand Saraswati got Waseem Rizvi converted into Hinduism in a ceremony at Dasana temple in Ghaziabad. Soon after adopting the Sanatan Hindu religion, Swami Yati Narshimanand gave a new name Harvir Narayan Tyagi to Waseem Rizvi.

Waseem Rizvi had sparked off a controversy after he demanded to remove 26 verses from the holy Islamic book of the Quran. He had even filed a petition in this regard in the Supreme Court demanding amendment in Quran. The apex court while rejecting his petition had imposed a fine of Rs 50000 on him. Ever since then he was on the target of his own community members including both Shia and Sunni clerics.

After conversion, Waseem lashed at the Islam religion and its clerics. He said that after reading about Islam started by Mohammad Saheb, it came to his knowledge that it is a terror group instead of a religion. Rejecting Islam as a religion Waseem said that he was ousted from it and hence decided to adopt Sanatan Dharma, which is the first religion in the world with many qualities and human values. Swami Yati Narshimanand said that he is with Waseem Rizvi and incorporated him in the Tyagi community. Waseem is closely associated with Swami Yati Narshimanand. Swami Yati Narshimanand also released the controversial book named Mohammad written by Waseem.

It may be mentioned that Waseem Rizvi had made a prior announcement of his adopting the Sanatan religion leaving Islam. A few days back he had made a will also making a certain announcement regarding his last rites. In the will, Waseem had stated that his body be cremated as per Hindu tradition and no Islamic ritual be performed after death. Rizvi said that there are certain people after his life and they have threatened not to let his body be buried anywhere. After such threats, he had announced adopting the Sanatan religion.

Published on: Monday, December 06, 2021, 03:25 PM IST