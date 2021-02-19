Former union home secretary Rajiv Mehrishi’s mobile snatched by robbers in Jaipur

Jaipur: Former union home secretary and former Rajasthan chief secretary Rajiv Mehrishi became a target for thieves who fled with the retired IAS officer’s mobile phone while he was cycling near the Rajasthan University in Jaipur.

Police said two motorcycle-borne assailants drove up to Mehrishi who was cycling near the university premises on Thursday evening. His mobile phone was fixed on the handle of the cycle. The robbers snatched the mobile from the handle and fled. One of the miscreants hid the number plate of the bike.

Mehrishi called up Jaipur police commissioner Anand Srivastava and informed him of the incident after which an FIR was filed.

After Mehrishi’s complaint, Gandhi Nagar police station SHO Narendra Pareek, Gandhi Nagar police station ASP Rajvir Singh, Adarsh Nagar ASP Neelkamal Meena and other police personnel reached the spot.

Police went through the CCTV footage from cameras placed near the spot but have not been able to identify the miscreants.

Mehrishi, 65, is a 1978 batch IAS officer. He served as the union finance secretary before becoming home secretary. After retirement in 2017, he was appointed the Comptroller and Auditor General, ending his term in August 2020.