Former TMC Minister Indranil Sen Arrested By Kolkata Police In Alleged MassArt Financial Irregularities Case | IANS

Kolkata: Former Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and minister Indranil Sen was arrested on Wednesday by the Detective Department (DD) of the Kolkata Police in connection with the alleged MassArt financial irregularities case.

Ahead of his arrest, Sen was being interrogated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) at its office, and soon after Sen came out of the CGO complex, the city police arrested him and took him to Kolkata Police headquarters, Lalbazar.

According to Lalbazar sources, Sen will be produced before a sessions court on Thursday, and police will seek his custody for further interrogation.

#WATCH | Kolkata: Former West Bengal Minister Indranil Sen has been detained by the Detective Department (DD) of the Kolkata Police. According to police sources, he has been detained in connection with the 'Mass Art' case. https://t.co/If5PuxighX — ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2026

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Allegations Of Financial Irregularities

Notably, Sen allegedly sold Durga Puja tickets at inflated prices using the UNESCO logo without an official partnership, the proceeds of which were over Rs 50 crore. In a statement, the ED had mentioned that Rs 30 lakh were transferred to the bank account of former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

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Adhikari Reacts To Sen's Arrest

Speaking about the development, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said that there must be evidence behind the police action.

“Kolkata Police were acting within their jurisdiction. Sen was very blue-eyed of the CPI(M). Sen and former Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharya slammed us during the Nandigram protest. Then suddenly he became close to Mamata Banerjee. No other ministers but he got into Mamata’s car. Sen always sang duets with Mamata Banerjee. Everything will be out,” said Adhikari.