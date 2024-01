Hyderabad: Former Telangana Deputy CM Mahmood Ali Faints During Republic Day Celebrations; Video Surfaces |

Hyderabad: Former Telangana Deputy CM Mahmood Ali fainted during the Republic Day celebrations at the Telangana Bhawan on Friday morning. A video of the incident has surfaced on the internet which shows the leader in an unconscious state, with other leaders around him providing support to him and rubbing his hands in an attempt to help him regain consciousness. No report about his health update has been received yet.

#WATCH | Hyderabad: Former Telangana Deputy CM Mahmood Ali faints during #RepublicDay2024 celebrations at Telangana Bhawan. pic.twitter.com/GCzoMb9l8U — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2024

This is breaking news. More details are awaited.