Former Tamil Nadu minister S.N.M. Ubayidullah passes away at 83

Former Tamil Nadu minister S.N.M. Ubayidullah passes away at 83

Ubayidullah was a four-time MLA from Thanjavur for DMK, winning the seat in the 1989, 1996, 2001 and the 2006 assembly elections.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, February 19, 2023, 06:19 PM IST
article-image
Image credit: M. Periasamy
Chennai: S.N.M. Ubayidullah, senior DMK leader and former Tamil Nadu minister, died on Sunday in Tamil Nadu's Thanjavur while he was on his way to the hospital after he complained of uneasiness and eventually lost consciousness. He was 83.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has condoled the passing away of Ubaydullah. In a tweet, he recalled Ubaydullah's contribution to the growth of the party and his association with the senior leaders of the party.

A four-time MLA from Thanjavur

Ubayidullah was a four-time MLA from Thanjavur for DMK, winning the seat in the 1989, 1996, 2001 and the 2006 assembly elections. He had served as the Minister for Commercial Taxes in the M. Karunanidhi-led Cabinet.

The veteran DMK member was the secretary of the party's Thanjavur Town unit from 1987 to 2014. He was also the president of the DMK traders' wing.

The Tamil Nadu government has recently conferred on him the Periagnar Anna Award for his contribution to the Tamil Language, literature, and social development.

