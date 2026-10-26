Former Tamil Nadu Minister Anbil Mahesh Arrested In Alleged ₹17.26-Crore Bribery Case | X - Sergio_AKS

Chennai: The Chennai Police on Monday arrested former Tamil Nadu School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi in an alleged ₹17.26-crore bribery case involving approvals for private schools during 2021-2026. The arrest came hours after the Madras High Court dismissed his anticipatory bail plea, holding that the investigating agency had placed sufficient material to warrant custodial interrogation.

Poyyamozhi, a close associate of former Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, is the first former member of the M.K. Stalin Cabinet to be arrested in an alleged corruption case since the TVK-led government headed by Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay assumed office in May 2026. His family shares a three-generation friendship with the family of late DMK leader M. Karunanidhi.

🚨 #BreakingNews | Former DMK Minister Anbil Mahesh Arrested In Ambattur, Chennai, In Connection With An Alleged ₹100 Crore Bribery Case!#AnbilMahesh | #TamilNadu https://t.co/gpsvYtrDOW — Aad!7 (@Aadi_memorable7) October 26, 2026

High Court Dismisses Anticipatory Bail Plea

Justice V. Lakshminarayanan dismissed the bail plea on Monday as the prosecution argued that the Chennai Central Crime Branch (CCB) had gathered sufficient material indicating the former minister's involvement. The prosecution said that his custodial interrogation was necessary to trace the money and locate an absconding accused.

According to the CCB, more than 177 private school managements had come forward as alleged victims and that a prima facie amount of ₹17,26,73,650 had been traced. The complete financial trail and the identities of the ultimate beneficiaries remain under investigation.

Alleged Collections From Private Schools

The case concerns alleged collections in the name of a ‘party fund’ from private schools seeking permanent recognition, upgradation, DTCP and CMDA clearances, building permissions and other government approvals.

According to the CCB, the collections were channelled through an unregistered body, the Tamil Nadu Private Schools Association. Its founder president, B T Arasakumar (arrested earlier), and treasurer Muthukumar were named as the first and second accused.

Investigators Examine Association's Links To Minister

The agency alleged that the association was formed in 2024 following communication from Poyyamozhi through his personal assistant, Valadi Karthick. The then Minister attended its inauguration at Kalaivanar Arangam in Chennai on December 30, 2024. The CCB said video footage showed him introducing the two accused to a gathering of school correspondents.

Investigators alleged that school managements subsequently routed their requests through the two men for consideration at higher levels of the government.

The agency claimed that materials gathered during the investigation indicated that money collected from school managements had been handed over to him.

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Custodial Interrogation Sought In Corruption Probe

Poyyamozhi was named as the fifth accused in the FIR after investigators said they found material relating to the collections and direct interactions between him and some school managements.

The prosecution argued that Poyyamozhi's custodial interrogation was necessary to establish the whereabouts of the absconding accused Muthukunar and uncover further details of the alleged conspiracy.