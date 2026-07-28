Former UP Minister And BJP Leader Nanak Ram Bhurji Dies After Falling From 7th Floor Of MLA Residence In Lucknow - VIDEO

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Lucknow: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former state minister Nanak Ram Bhurji died after falling from the seventh floor of the Darul Safa New MLA Residence in Lucknow on Tuesday (July 28), according to police. He was reportedly the state general secretary of the BJP's backward class cell,

Police probe cause of fall

The incident took place at the rear side of the MLA residence, which falls under the jurisdiction of Hazratganj Police Station. The police are, however, probing whether the 55-year-old jumped or fell from the building, according to Times Now report.

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Taken to hospital

According to police, the Estate Officer of the Darul Safa New MLA Residence informed the local police outpost about the incident. The outpost in-charge immediately reached the spot and rushed Bhurji to Civil Hospital in a critical condition. However, doctors declared him dead after he was brought to the hospital.

Preliminary inquiry underway

During the preliminary inquiry, people at the residence reportedly told investigators that Bhurji had been suffering from depression for some time and was often seen moving around the MLA residence premises. Police have informed his family members about the incident.

The body has been taken into custody, and legal formalities are underway. The police are conducting an inquest, and a post-mortem examination will also be carried out.

Police have launched a probe to establish the sequence of events leading to the fatal fall.