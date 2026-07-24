Former RJD Spokesperson Mrityunjay Tiwari Joins BJP After Resigning Over Alleged 'Humiliation' Within Party | Video | X / IANS

Patna: Former Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and spokesperson Mrityunjay Tiwari is set to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday.

Tiwari is scheduled to join the BJP at around 3 pm. The formal announcement of his induction into the party will be made during the event.

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He had recently resigned from the RJD's primary membership and stepped down from party post, citing differences with the party leadership.

Tiwari's decision to join the BJP comes days after he resigned from the RJD on July 16.

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Mrityunjay Tiwari is a prominent politician from Bihar and a long-time former spokesperson for the RJD.

On July 16, Tiwari submitted his resignation letter to Bihar RJD president Mangani Lal Mandal. He alleged that there was "no space for dedicated and loyal workers" in the RJD anymore and that he had been repeatedly insulted and humiliated by certain factions within the organisation.

While speaking with ANI, Tiwari made allegations of humiliation by sections of the party leadership and urged Bihar Leader of Opposition (LoP) Tejashwi Yadav to introspect over the party's direction, treatment of workers and its internal functioning.

After announcing his decision, Tiwari said he had served the RJD with complete dedication for two decades but could no longer continue after facing repeated humiliation over the past several months.

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"When the Rashtriya Janata Dal was going through its worst phase, National President Lalu Prasad Ji called me in 2014 and gave me the responsibility of spokesperson and media in-charge. I fulfilled that responsibility with full loyalty and honesty. I saw the RJD grow from about 10 MLAs to a party of 80 MLAs. But the way the party has treated a loyal worker who served with such honesty--my patience has finally run out. It is better to part ways than to live in humiliation every day," Tiwari said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)