'No Respect For Loyal Workers': Mrityunjay Tiwari Quits All Party Posts, Triggers Fresh Crisis For Tejashwi Yadav-Led RJD | Video | X / IANS

Patna: RJD suffered a major setback when its senior leader and articulate spokesperson, Mrityunjay Tiwari resigned from all party posts even as the BJP invited him to join the party. Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) spokesperson Mrityunjay Tiwari officially resigned from all party posts in the presence of the state president, Mangani Lal Mandal, and several senior leaders and office-bearers at the party's state office after releasing an emotional video message. He claimed there was no respect left in the party for a dedicated and loyal worker like him.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

“Despite repeatedly raising my concerns, no senior leader took cognisance of them. I also conveyed my grievances several times to the leader of the opposition Tejashwi Yadav, but he too did not take note of them," he said.

He also urged Tejashwi to introspect over party`s direction as “politics could not be done by becoming directionless”. He said that Tejashwi must examine the party`s condition, its direction, the lack of respect for workers, and identity those who were eating into the vital of the party like termites.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

“Tejashwi has been hijacked as even party chief Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi are helpless,” he alleged.

Meanwhile, Tiwari received an offer to join the BJP. Senior BJP leader and spokesperson Prem Ranjan Patel said, "Mrityunjay Tiwari was the RJD spokesperson and strongly represented the party's views. He worked with complete dedication. There is no need to stay in a party where one is not respected. I believe that, sooner or later, the decision Mrityunjay Tiwari has made is a good one."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"If Mrityunjay Tiwari wishes to join BJP, we will welcome him. He has not made a decision yet, but if he expresses the desire to join, we will certainly welcome him," he claimed.

Bihar Congress spokesperson Asit Nath Tiwari said that it was Mrityunjay Tiwari's personal decision, but it was not pleasant to hear. He said that Mrityunjay Tiwari was a highly responsible leader of one of their alliance partners and had been serving the party for a long time. He also hoped that the RJD's top leadership would reconsider his decision and bring him back into the party.