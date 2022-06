Former Punjab DGP Dinkar Gupta | Twitter/ @DinkarGuptaIPS

Former Punjab DGP Dinkar Gupta was on Thursday appointed as the new Director General of the National Investigation Agency (NIA), an anti-terror probe agency formed after the 26/11 attack in Mumbai.

Director General of CRPF Kuldiep Singh was given additional charge of the NIA in May last year after the retirement of Y C Modi. As per the order, Gupta will hold the post of NIA chief till March 31, 2024, the date of his retirement or till further orders, whichever comes earlier.