Former petroleum minister Capt Satish Sharma no more; Rahul Gandhi, Sachin Pilot and others pay tribute

Congress leader and former union minister Captain Satish Sharma died in Goa on Wednesday after a brief illness. He was 73.

Sharma was suffering from cancer and was ailing for some time.

Congress leaders including Rahul Gandhi, Sachin Pilot, Randeep Singh Surjewala and others paid tribute to the leader.

"I’m very sad to hear of the demise of Captain Satish Sharma. My love and condolences to his family & friends. We will miss him," Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

"Deeply saddened at the demise of Capt. Satish Sharma, Former Union Minister. Capt. Sharma epitomised dedication and loyalty. Condolences to the family and friends," Surjewala tweeted.