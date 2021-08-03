Former Minister Om Prakash Rajbhar's meeting with UP BJP chief triggers speculation ahead of Assembly polls

In an unexpected turn of events, Om Prakash Rajbhar, former minister and president of the Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP), met UP BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh at the latter's residence on Tuesday morning, triggering fresh speculations of his return to the saffron fold.

The SBSP was a BJP ally till 2019 when UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath dismissed Rajbhar from his council of ministers.

Swatantra Dev Singh, after an hour-long meeting, said it was 'just a courtesy call' with no political agenda.

"We simply met cordially and chatted," he said.