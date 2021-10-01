Former Meghalaya Chief Minister Mukul Sangma likely to join Trinamool Congress: Sources

Kolkata: After former Chief Minister of Goa Luizinho Faleiro, I-PAC sources claimed that TMC is in talks with former Meghalaya chief minister Mukul Sangma.

According to I-PAC sources, the poll strategist Prashant Kishor’s team is in talks with Sangma and offered to defect to the Trinamool Congress.

Notably, recently there was a tiff between the former Chief Minister of Meghalaya and Congress high command sparking speculation of his exit from the Congress.

According to sources, Sangma, who is the leader of opposition in Meghalaya Assembly, is unhappy over the appointment of Congress MP Vincent Pala as the Meghalaya Congress chief.

Incidentally, addressing a press conference last week at Shillong, Sangma was heard stating that he would appeal to the Delhi Congress to correct the position within the party.

It can be recalled that unrest in Congress also happened in Punjab after Captain Amarinder Singh was removed from the Chief Minister post and then suddenly Navjot Singh Sidhu had resigned from party chief’s post.

Notably, former Goa CM Luizinha Falerio last Wednesday had defected to the Trinamool Congress after Prashant Kishor requested him.

While joining the Trinamool Congress, Falerio claimed that the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjhee is a ‘credible alternative’ to the BJP for which he had joined TMC.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, October 01, 2021, 10:30 PM IST