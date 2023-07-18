Former Kerala CM & Senior Congress Leader Oommen Chandy Passes Away At 79

Oommen Chandy | Twitter

Former Kerala CM and senior Congress leader Oommen Chandy died at the age of 79, informed his son on Tuesday (July 18) morning. Oommen Chandy was the chief minister of Kerala from 2004-2006 and 2011-2016.

"The tale of the king who triumphed over the world with the power of 'love' finds its poignant end. Today, I am deeply saddened by the loss of a legend, @Oommen_Chandy. He touched the lives of countless individuals, and his legacy will forever resonate within our souls. RIP!" tweeted Kerala Congress President K Sudhakaran.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Congress general secretary KC Venugopal arrived at Chinmaya Mission Hospital in Bengaluru where former Kerala CM and senior leader of the party, Oommen Chandy passed away this morning.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan expressed deep grief over the death of former CM Oommen Chandy.

"We were elected to the Legislative Assembly in the same year. It was at the same stage that we came to the political fore through student life. We led public life at the same time and it is extremely difficult to bid him farewell. Oommen Chandy was a capable administrator and a person who was closely involved in people's lives," said Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan.

(This is breaking news. More details to follow)

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)