Former Karnataka Minister BC Nagesh Dies At 67, BJP Leaders Pay Tributes

Bengaluru, Aug 18: Senior BJP leader and former minister B C Nagesh died here on Tuesday, party sources said.
He was 67 years old.
Former minister passes away
Nagesh, who was suffering from health issues for some time now, died at his daughter's residence here, sources said.
His last rites are likely to take place at his native in Tiptur, Tumakuru district on Wednesday, they added.
Political career recalled
Nagaraj had represented Tiptur Assembly segment in the past, and had served as Minister for School Education and Literacy in the Basavaraj Bommai government.
State BJP President B Y Vijayendra expressed his condolence.
"The news of the untimely demise of Shri B C Nagesh, a senior leader of the party, former MLA from the Tiptur constituency and former minister, has come as a profound shock and caused immense grief."
"Known for his simplicity, ideological commitment, dedication and concern for the people, his contributions as an MLA and minister, the reforms he brought to the education sector, and his contribution to strengthening the party organisation were immense. With his passing, our party and the state have lost a gentlemanly public representative and an exemplary politician."
Leaders mourn death
Former CM Bommai and Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy also expressed grief over Nagesh's death.
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