Former Karnataka Minister BC Nagesh Dies At 67, BJP Leaders Pay Tributes | X

Bengaluru, Aug 18: Senior BJP leader and former minister B C Nagesh died here on Tuesday, party sources said.

He was 67 years old.

Former minister passes away

Nagesh, who was suffering from health issues for some time now, died at his daughter's residence here, sources said.

His last rites are likely to take place at his native in Tiptur, Tumakuru district on Wednesday, they added.

BJP Karnataka President B Y Vijayendra tweets, "The untimely demise of B.C. Nagesh, a senior leader of the party, former MLA from the Tiptur constituency, and former Minister, has caused profound shock and sorrow. Known for his simplicity, ideological commitment, integrity, and… pic.twitter.com/QSxkYP9D2C — IANS (@ians_india) August 18, 2026

Political career recalled

Nagaraj had represented Tiptur Assembly segment in the past, and had served as Minister for School Education and Literacy in the Basavaraj Bommai government.

State BJP President B Y Vijayendra expressed his condolence.

"The news of the untimely demise of Shri B C Nagesh, a senior leader of the party, former MLA from the Tiptur constituency and former minister, has come as a profound shock and caused immense grief."

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"Known for his simplicity, ideological commitment, dedication and concern for the people, his contributions as an MLA and minister, the reforms he brought to the education sector, and his contribution to strengthening the party organisation were immense. With his passing, our party and the state have lost a gentlemanly public representative and an exemplary politician."

Leaders mourn death

Former CM Bommai and Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy also expressed grief over Nagesh's death.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)