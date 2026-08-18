CJP's Ashutosh Ranka Accuses BJP Of Threatening Hall Owners | X

Kolkata: Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) co-convenor Ashutosh Ranka on Tuesday alleged that due to political pressure they had to cancel their press meet in Kolkata as all the halls they had booked allegedly got threat calls.

CJP alleges pressure over meet

“Our scheduled Kolkata meet-up at Bharat Sabha hall in north Kolkata has now been cancelled after the owners received threats from BJP leaders. Six other halls refused, stating massive pressure from the state. It seems that the BJP is afraid of cockroaches. We will meet the cockroaches of Bengal in a bigger way soon,” said Ranka.

Earlier, the CJP had a press conference in the Kolkata’s Press Club but that got cancelled due to the electricity issue of the club from Monday late evening.

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Party vows school visits

Ranka also stated that the CJP of Bengal will continue to visit government schools and push the Bengal government to get the issues fixed.

“It is the right time for the Bengal government to resolve the issues as it is the new government. The more overall BJP will stop us, the cockroaches will grow bigger,” further added Ranka.

Earlier, on Monday, Ranka urged Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari to arrest all those who are involved in killing of CJP volunteer’s father in Bankura within 10 days.