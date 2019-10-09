Former JNUSU vice-president Shehla Rashid ‘retires’ from politics even before contesting elections

On Wednesday, Shehla Rashid has said that she is disassociating from electoral politics because of the Centre’s disregard for Indian laws when it comes to Kashmir.
Shehla Rashid had recently joined, former IAS officer Shah Faesal's Jammu and Kashmir People’s Party which was launched in March this year. But even before contesting elections Shehla has announced that she disassociating from electoral politics. Shehla in a statement said, “It is clear that participation in any political activity in Kashmir requires a compromise.” Her statement adds that she will continue her work as an activist, but cannot in good faith continue to engage in mainstream politics.
She said that, "the announcement of the BDC elections in Jammu and Kashmir amid an ongoing crisis has compelled me to make a statement." She further added, "I joined a political formation that never asked me to give up my stance regarding the right to self-determination of the people of Jammu and Kashmir on both sides of the border. We believed that it was possible to deliver both justice as well as good governance, and also work for the resolution of the Kashmir issue as per the wishes of the people of Jammu and Kashmir."
She also said that she will continue to be an activist. She said, "The fight for justice requires little more than speaking the truth. I was charged with sedition for highlighting the truth about atrocities on Kashmiri people post August 5, but that won’t deter me from speaking the truth. I will continue to speak up whenever my voice is needed."
