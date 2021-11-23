Former JD(U) leader Pavan Varma joins Trinamool Congress in New Delhi

Talking to reporters, Varma said he would like to see Banerjee in Delhi after the 2024 Lok Sabha General Elections in the country.

Asked whether he would be assigned the charge of Bihar by TMC, Varma said he would be happy to carry out any work entrusted to him by the party.

Varma has, in the past, served as a member of the Rajya Sabha, and also an adviser to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, with cabinet rank.

Nitish Kumar expelled Varma from JD (U) in 2019.

Published on: Tuesday, November 23, 2021, 04:01 PM IST